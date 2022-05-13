Active weather continues with cooler temperatures and lower humidity

We broke another record high today as temperatures soared to 90 at the La Crosse Airport thanks to plentiful sunshine and southerly winds.
Showers and thunderstorms will clip our southeastern counties tonight with a chance of severe weather, but most of the Coulee Region will remain dry.
Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies on Saturday with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Temperatures will be cooler in the 80s along with lower humidity.
As we wrap up the weekend on Sunday, even cooler temperatures are expected as highs only reach the 70s. We will have a return of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. A sunny start to next week with seasonal temperatures in the lower 70s. Active weather returns Tuesday with a chance of showers. Shower and storm chances remain through next weekend.