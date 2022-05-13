 Skip to main content
Active weather continues with cooler temperatures and lower humidity

  • Updated
We broke another record high today as temperatures soared to 90 at the La Crosse Airport thanks to plentiful sunshine and southerly winds.

Record Temperature La Crosse XOO.png

Showers and thunderstorms will clip our southeastern counties tonight with a chance of severe weather, but most of the Coulee Region will remain dry.

DMA - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR 1.png
DMA - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR 2.png
Severe Risk Categorie xooo.png

Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies on Saturday with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Temperatures will be cooler in the 80s along with lower humidity.

Tomorrow Meteogram Forecast xoo 1.png

As we wrap up the weekend on Sunday, even cooler temperatures are expected as highs only reach the 70s. We will have a return of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. A sunny start to next week with seasonal temperatures in the lower 70s. Active weather returns Tuesday with a chance of showers. Shower and storm chances remain through next weekend. 

POP Categories 7 Day Line Graph 2018 xoxoxoxo.png
Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days Evenin xo.png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt

