Active weather pattern continues with showers, thunderstorms

Today, as we began the weekend, we had scattered showers and thunderstorms. The highs were in the 60s and 70s.
A few showers and thunderstorms are possible before midnight, but otherwise it will be partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures dropping into the 60s and light east to southeast winds. Fog will develop overnight and linger into Sunday morning.
On Sunday, there is a slight chance of morning showers and thunderstorms, with temperatures in the 70s. It will also be humid, making it feel muggy outside. Winds will be light from the east to the southeast. There is a marginal risk of severe weather across our northwestern counties, with the main threats being strong winds and hail.
We dry out Sunday night with partly cloudy skies. The lows will be in the 60s. Winds will be light from the east to the southeast.
Fog will be present once again Monday morning before dissipating by the afternoon. There is a greater chance of showers and thunderstorms with highs nearing 80 degrees. There is a marginal risk of severe weather across the Coulee Region, with the main threats being strong winds and hail. It will also be humid with east to southeast winds.
Expect calm conditions Monday night with partly cloudy skies, temperatures in the 70s and southeast winds.
Partly cloudy skies will grace the Coulee Region on Tuesday, but it will be steamy with highs in the 90s. It will be muggy outside due to dew points approaching 70. Winds will be southerly.
Showers and thunderstorms arrive late Tuesday night, and lows will be in the 70s.
Wednesday will have a higher possibility of showers and thunderstorms, with temperatures in the 80s. It will be humid once again. A few storms could be strong to severe.
On Thursday, we clear out with temps in the 80s under mostly sunny skies. The beautiful weather will continue into the weekend, with sunny skies and warm temperatures.