Active weather pattern next week.

Today's weather...
Winds are about to shift to the northwest so, our temperatures are going to steady out this weekend in the upper 60s to lower 70s. After early rain showers tonight, dry weather will dominate for the weekend.
Patchy frost Monday morning...
High pressure will allow patchy frost for the coldest prone areas north and east of the La Crosse vicinity for early Monday, but temperatures will warm for the week. Scattered rain will be possible for Tuesday into Saturday. After a pretty normal Sunday, warmer weather will develop for next week.
Medium range weather...
Longer range forecasts will trend toward warmer than normal conditions for almost the entire country. The Coulee Region will likely experience above normal temperatures into later September.
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden