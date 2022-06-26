Active weather pattern shaping up for the upcoming week

It was a pleasant end to the last weekend of June as dry and cooler air settled in behind a cold front. Mostly sunny skies warmed temperatures into the 70s. It was also breezy. Tonight will be cool and mostly clear, with temperatures in the 40s and 50s.
We begin the new workweek on Monday with mostly sunny skies. There could be a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms along and north of I-90. Highs will be warm in the 70s with light winds out of the west-northwest. Except for a few showers and thunderstorms that could linger into the evening, expect mostly clear skies Monday night with temperatures in the 60s.
Tuesday is shaping up to be an active day with a frontal boundary delivering showers and thunderstorms to the Coulee Region. A few storms could be strong to severe. High temperatures will be in the 80s.
Showers and thunderstorms linger into Tuesday night as temperatures fall into the 60s.
We get a nice break from the action on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 80s. It will be humid though, with southeasterly winds. Calm conditions Wednesday night with lows in the 70s.
Showers and thunderstorms return Thursday. Some of the storms have the potential to be severe. It will be humid and warm, with highs in the 80s. Showers and thunderstorms linger through Friday.
The holiday weekend kicks off with showers and thunderstorms on Saturday and Saturday night. Sunday looks mostly sunny. July 4th could be wet with afternoon showers and thunderstorms. We will continue to monitor the latest trends. Temperatures will be in the 80s.