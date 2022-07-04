Active weather pattern

Fourth of July activity...
Low pressure situated to the west of us generated showers and a few t-storms, but no severe weather occurred. There is still a potential for more storms tonight, but the threat of severe storms would be highest this evening. Highs were in the 70s to near 80.
Ongoing threat of rain...
Showers and t-storms will be a possibility this week. Lots of heat and humidity have built up, and will continue the t-storms from time to time. Heavy rain and severe weather will be possible as well.
Saturday sunshine...
The jet stream is in position to keep alive the threat for severe weather this week, and temperatures will be near to above normal.
Medium range trends...
The heat of summer will continue to be in place for the next several days, Indeed the warm dome will last into the third week of July. There appears to be uncertainty for the Upper Midwest.
Have a great evening!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden