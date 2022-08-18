Active weather returns, more rain moves into the weekend

Wednesday was nice with highs in the low to mid 80s and a partly cloudy sky.
Forecast changes are upon us as we move into our Thursday.
Showers and storms will be on and off throughout the day. Showers and storms return mainly into our overnight hours/early Friday. The good news is we are not expecting organized severe weather on Thursday.
We will ride the line between "slight" and "moderate" chances throughout Thursday. Our morning round will bring storms mainly along or southwest of highway 61. Isolated storms are possible further north too, towards Buffalo, Trempealeau and Jackson Counties.
Other than showers, we will see a mostly cloudy sky with highs in the low 80s on Thursday.
More showers and storms arrive Thursday night with lows in the mid 60s. As mentioned, we will see more isolated showers early Friday towards 2a.m. Friday brings a very similar forecast with slightly lower temps as highs will be in the upper 70s.
Friday brings a moderate chance of rainfall throughout most of the day. Just like Thursday, more rain returns in the evening. Rainfall totals Thursday through Friday will range from a trace to 1/2", higher totals are very possible in areas that see thunderstorms. Storms will move very slow throughout the Coulee Region totals could even reach 2"+.
Unfortunately, Saturday brings us more of the same. Showers and storms will become scattered throughout the day. Saturday could even add up to 1/2" of rainfall.
Sunday won't be too bad though, showers will begin departing into the evening before sunshine and warmer air returns through midweek.