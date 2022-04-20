Active weather returns to the Coulee Region

Wet Wednesday
A low pressure system with a trailing cold front will deliver rainfall today, becoming widespread by the afternoon. The rain will taper off by 10 p.m.
A few rumbles of thunder are possible. Expect southerly winds from 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Most areas will pick up around half an inch of rain.
Nice Thursday
A return to nice weather is on tap tomorrow as high pressure builds back in. Expect sunshine to warm temperatures to the 60s.
Warmer temperatures bring active weather
A warm front will trigger showers and thunderstorms on Friday, mainly during the afternoon. A cold front will sweep through the region on Saturday, bringing more showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon along with breezy winds.
Temperatures will be on the rebound heading into next weekend, with highs in the 70s on Saturday. Temperatures cool back down to the 60s on Sunday along with showers and breezy winds.