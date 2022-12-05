Active weather week

Seasonal weather pattern…
The jet stream has settled into a location bringing seasonal temperatures and occasional periods of light snow to the Coulee Region. Highs today were in the 30s.
Another cloudy day on Tuesday…
Clouds will be in play for Tuesday, but the threat for rain, snow and mist will be very small. Temperatures will be in the 30s.
Weather system for Thursday and Friday…
Expect a decent chance of rain and snow Thursday and Friday. Stay tuned for any road hazards that may develop.
Medium range trends…
Colder than average weather is expected over the western half of the country. Above normal readings are expected in the northeast.
Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!
Have a great week!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden