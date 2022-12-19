Active weather week

Weather Alert

...High Impact Winter Storm Looking Likely... .A major winter storm is expected to impact the central part of the country late this week. This storm is expected to produce heavy snow and high winds that will create blowing snow and possibly blizzard conditions. Arctic air spreading in with and behind the storm will also create bitterly to dangerously cold wind chills. ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches possible through Thursday with additional accumulations through Friday night likely. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, southwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...From late Wednesday night through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commutes starting Thursday morning. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...If you have travel plans ahead of the Christmas weekend, consider altering or delaying them if possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&