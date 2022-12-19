Active weather week

Temperatures this week and weekend…
Readings are expected to be in the single digits and teens this week. It appears that Christmas Eve and Christmas will be quite cold.
Winter weather…
Tonight, will feature a quick inch or so, and roads could be slippery, so be cautious. A more powerful storm will bring heavier snow to the area Wednesday night through Friday night. Strong winds will create much blowing and drifting.
Medium range trends…
Warmer than average weather is expected to develop after Christmas and into the New Year.
Have a great week!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden