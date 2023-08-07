 Skip to main content
Active week ahead...

  • Updated
  • 0

The Coulee Region will have a few chances of rain this week.

Pleasant start to the week…

A batch of clouds moderated our afternoon highs today. Upper 70s to lower 80s were the highs around the area to start the week.

Todays highs xo (43).png
Meteogram Past 24 hours xo - 2023-08-07T155246.177.png

Next rain chances…

A low-pressure system will come together to give us a chance of rain for Wednesday and another on Friday. Highs will remain in the 70s and 80s.

Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days xo - 2023-08-07T155244.380.png

Medium range trends...

Longer range forecasts will trend toward warmer than normal conditions for all but much of the northeastern and middle parts of the nation for the second week of August.

8 to 14 day outlook temps xo - 2023-08-07T155248.583.png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great evening!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

