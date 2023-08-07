Active week ahead...

Pleasant start to the week…
A batch of clouds moderated our afternoon highs today. Upper 70s to lower 80s were the highs around the area to start the week.
Next rain chances…
A low-pressure system will come together to give us a chance of rain for Wednesday and another on Friday. Highs will remain in the 70s and 80s.
Medium range trends...
Longer range forecasts will trend toward warmer than normal conditions for all but much of the northeastern and middle parts of the nation for the second week of August.
Have a great evening!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden