A low-pressure system will come together to give us a chance of rain for Wednesday and another on Friday. Highs will remain in the 70s and 80s. Read here for the latest weather information.
Active work week ahead
Dan Breeden
Chief Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today