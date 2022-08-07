 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Iowa, southeast Minnesota and Wisconsin,
including the following counties, in Iowa, Allamakee, Chickasaw,
Clayton, Fayette, Floyd, Howard, Mitchell and Winneshiek. In
southeast Minnesota, Dodge, Fillmore, Houston, Mower, Olmsted,
Wabasha and Winona. In Wisconsin, Adams, Buffalo, Crawford, Grant,
Jackson, Juneau, La Crosse, Monroe, Richland, Trempealeau and
Vernon.

* WHEN...Through Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- After the rain the fell Saturday night, the storage capacity
of the ground has been reduced. With more rain expected to
fall tonight, some of which could be heavy, the potential for
flash flooding to occur still exists. An additional 1 to 3
inches of rain, with locally higher totals, will be possible
tonight.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Additional thunderstorms tonight could lead to flooding

It's a dreary end to the weekend across the Coulee Region. We had isolated showers and thunderstorms today, with considerable cloudiness. The highs were in the 70s and 80s.

We have picked up a healthy dose of rain over the past 24 hours.

WXOW 2017 Earth Design rainfall totals.png

Expect thunderstorms to increase in coverage tonight. 

Day Planner - Early PM Shows.png

With the additional rain expected tonight, there is a threat of localized flooding. A Flood Watch is in effect until 7 a.m. Monday for the entire Coulee Region. 1 to 3+ inches of rain is possible.

flood watch

Winds will become northerly, ushering in dry air as we begin the workweek on Monday. High temperatures will be in the 70s. Clear and cool conditions are on tap Monday night with lows in the 40s and 50s. Fog could develop going into Tuesday morning. 

Tomorrow Meteogram Forecast Full.png

From Tuesday through Friday, there will be a pleasant dry stretch with temperatures in the 80s and 90s. Rain chances return Friday night and into the following weekend.

7 Day Rain Graph-1620236664105.png
Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days Evening.png

Expect lower humidity on Monday. Humidity will crank up on Tuesday and Wednesday. Comfortable conditions are on tap Thursday and Friday. High humidity returns next weekend. 

Muggy Meter Warren.png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt

