Additional thunderstorms tonight could lead to flooding

It's a dreary end to the weekend across the Coulee Region. We had isolated showers and thunderstorms today, with considerable cloudiness. The highs were in the 70s and 80s.
We have picked up a healthy dose of rain over the past 24 hours.
Expect thunderstorms to increase in coverage tonight.
With the additional rain expected tonight, there is a threat of localized flooding. A Flood Watch is in effect until 7 a.m. Monday for the entire Coulee Region. 1 to 3+ inches of rain is possible.
Winds will become northerly, ushering in dry air as we begin the workweek on Monday. High temperatures will be in the 70s. Clear and cool conditions are on tap Monday night with lows in the 40s and 50s. Fog could develop going into Tuesday morning.
From Tuesday through Friday, there will be a pleasant dry stretch with temperatures in the 80s and 90s. Rain chances return Friday night and into the following weekend.
Expect lower humidity on Monday. Humidity will crank up on Tuesday and Wednesday. Comfortable conditions are on tap Thursday and Friday. High humidity returns next weekend.
-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt