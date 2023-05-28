 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 11 PM CDT MONDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory FOR Ozone...in effect from noon to 11 PM CDT
Monday.

This advisory affects people living in the following counties:
Adams, Buffalo, Clark, Crawford, Grant, Jackson, Juneau, La Crosse,
Monroe, Richland, Taylor, Trempealeau and Vernon.

Due to warm temperatures, low humidity, and gradual buildup of
pollutants, the air quality index for ozone is expected to reach the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with lung disease (such
as asthma), children, older adults, and people who are active
outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce prolonged or heavy
outdoor exertion.

For additional information...please visit Wisconsin DNR Air quality
Web site at http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/airquality

After a beautiful Memorial Day forecast, small rain chances return as temps and humidity increase

  • Updated
  • Matt Schaefer

The Coulee Region should stay dry for at least another day, but most likely two or three more days as just slight chances for rain and storms return to the forecast

Warm and dry weather this weekend will continue Memorial Day! Highs Sunday warmed to the upper 70s/low 80s for most in the Coulee Region.

XO DMA - Highs Today SA.png

All were above La Crosse's average high of 76. Expect the warm weather to continue Memorial Day, and temperatures will increase through midweek Memorial Day itself will be dry once again. Temperatures will begin with lows in the upper 50s around 6am, but quickly warm into the 60s by 8am and 70s by 10.

XO fill in Memorial Day 6 Panel XO.png

So, any morning Memorial Day services could begin a bit on the cool side for some but quickly warm up. There will be a mostly cloudy sky clearing to partly cloudy by midday and possibly even completely sunny by late afternoon as temps once again climb into the mid 80s.

The only concern is air quality during the afternoon and evening. The Wisconsin and Minnesota DNRs issued an Air Quality Alert beginning at noon and lasting until 11pm on Memorial Day Monday. Some mild pollutants in the air will react in the warm and dry air to create ozone pollution that will lower the air quality into the orange category, with the air quality decreasing during the afternoon before improving again after sunset.

XO Air Quality Index Map and Chart XO.png

Most people are fine with this level of pollution, but the elderly, children, and those with heart/lung disease including asthma should limit outdoor activities and close windows during the afternoon and evening.

Other than that, the weather will be good all day and similar to the past few days with perhaps a little more cloud cover. Our next slight chance for showers and storms arrives Tuesday evening, but should stay north and west of the Coulee Region during the day.

DMA - Futurecast for QO FILL IN ONLY.png

Slight chances for showers and storms continue each day through next Saturday, but there probably won't be a lot of actual rainfall most of the time, and no particular system looks widespread and all-day.

These chances return because humidity will increase, and that moisture in the atmosphere could be lifted and turned into rain clouds as heat and humidity increase with highs near 90 later in the week. 

Extended 7 Day 1st 3 Days Plus 2018.png

