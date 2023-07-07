After a cool morning, Friday's bringing highs in the 80s

Friday is bringing slightly warmer temperatures than Thursday with highs reaching 80. Through the morning, skies will be partly cloudy with increasing cloud coverage going into the evening.
There is a slight chance of showers through the overnight with lows reaching 58.
The region is seeing a warming trend over the next week. You can expect mostly sunny skies for Saturday, a slight breeze and a high of 81.
Going into the evening, it'll be mostly clear skies and a low of 57.
Sunshine returns for Sunday with a highs near 84. Those clear skies are going to stick around through the night with a low of 64.
Chances of showers and scattered thunderstorms return Monday afternoon. You can expect highs reaching 90 and winds ranging from 10-15 mph.
Those shower chances are staying in the region going into Tuesday.