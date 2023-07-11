 Skip to main content
After a mostly sunny Tuesday, showers return for the evening

Mostly clear skies for Tuesday but chances of showers return for the overnight.

Tuesday brought mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s. 

Showers and thunderstorms are possible going into the overnight. Lows are expected to hit 61. 

Showers are possible going into Wednesday morning but should clear up for the afternoon. 

Wednesday's highs are expected to reach 79 with mostly cloudy skies. There is a moderate chance of showers for the evening. Another cool evening for Wednesday with lows around 60. 

Thursday is warming back up with highs reaching 83. You can expect partly cloudy skies and a 30% chance of rain in the afternoon. 

Those chances of showers continue into the evening with lows reaching 62. 

Friday's bringing moderate chances of showers and highs reaching 85. You can expect a breezy day with winds between 6-11 mph. Lows reaching 63 for Friday night. 

Sunshine returns for the weekend with highs in the mid 80s. 

