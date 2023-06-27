Air Quality suffers from Canadian Wild fires

 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT THURSDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources continues an Air
Quality Advisory for Particulates from wildfire smoke...in effect
until noon CDT Thursday.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires has spread from north to
south impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface. We expect this
situation to remain highly dynamic over the coming days.

Concentrations of Particulates may approach or exceed unhealthy
standards. At this level of Particulates exposure, members of
sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is
not likely to be affected.

At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of Wisconsin to see the
heaviest surface smoke through the episode, from noon today through
noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the timing of heaviest
impact. The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to VERY
UNHEALTHY categories east of the local area.

For additional information...please visit Wisconsin DNR Air quality
Web site at http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/airquality

Smoke is moving into the area from Canada prompting Air Quality Alerts.

Winds from Canada...

We continue to tap into air from Canada, so smoke has continued to produce a haze in the air. Older folks and younger people may be affected by the smoke. Stay inside if possible and take advantage of air conditioning.

Meteogram Past 24 hours xo - 2023-06-27T150944.601.png
Highs Today xo - 2023-06-27T150941.729.png

More rain is possible this week…

A weak storm system will bring a chance of rain to the area, particularly Thursday into Saturday. Chances will be in the slight to moderate range.

Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days xo - 2023-06-27T150937.898.png

Medium range trends...

The heat of summer will continue to be in place for the next several days, Indeed the warm dome will last into the first several days of July. There seems to be uncertainty for the Upper Midwest.

8 to 14 day outlook temps xo - 2023-06-27T150939.496.png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great evening!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

