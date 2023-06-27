Air Quality suffers from Canadian Wild fires

Winds from Canada...
We continue to tap into air from Canada, so smoke has continued to produce a haze in the air. Older folks and younger people may be affected by the smoke. Stay inside if possible and take advantage of air conditioning.
More rain is possible this week…
A weak storm system will bring a chance of rain to the area, particularly Thursday into Saturday. Chances will be in the slight to moderate range.
Medium range trends...
The heat of summer will continue to be in place for the next several days, Indeed the warm dome will last into the first several days of July. There seems to be uncertainty for the Upper Midwest.
