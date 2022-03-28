An active weather week begins with rain and thunder Tuesday night

While temperatures were on the chilly side today, there was at least sunshine and not much wind. That changes tonight as clouds move in and a southeast breeze of 5 to 10 mph develops.
The wind will pick up even further tomorrow with gusts out of the southeast climbing above 30 mph. Temps will get a bit warmer than they did today, but the clouds will only thicken ahead of rain chances that begin late in the afternoon in the form of scattered showers.
Rain will become widespread overnight with some thunder possible, too. Rain rates will be heaviest overnight before scattering out during the day Wednesday. Even though rain remains likely on Wednesday, there will be several breaks before precipitation becomes widespread again Wednesday night.
This time, the Coulee Region will be on the colder side of the system, and a wintry mix or even snow becomes likely Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Precipitation should taper off during the day on Thursday.
After a nice break in the gloomy weather Friday to begin the month of April, a couple more chances for rain return this weekend.