 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS
MORNING...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills as low as 20 to 35 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa,
southeast Minnesota and central, north central, southwest and
west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Another bitter cold start before southerly winds bring us a small warm up

  • Updated
  • 0
Headlines left 3rd.png

Just like Monday we start with bitter cold temps on Tuesday.

Current Watches - All Types.png

Wind Chill Advisories are valid for the entire Coulee Region until 10am Tuesday. Wind chill values could reach -30°. This will lead to frost bite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes, so bundle up!

Coffee Forecast - Today.png

Otherwise, Tuesday brings about the same forecast as we saw on Monday. If you wanted more sunshine, you got it! More cold air? You got it! Highs will reach the low teens on Tuesday.

Meteogram Warren 5 day.png

Tuesday night will be cold again, but much warmer than those lows from Monday night that were all in the negatives. Lows will be near 3° under a mostly clear sky.

DMA - Futurecast Winds - RPM 12km.png

Southerly winds linger through Wednesday, which would lead us to a small midweek warm up. Highs will be in the low 20s under another sunny sky. These temps will still be cooler than average.

Thursday brings a copy and paste forecast since temps will be near the same as Wednesday. The key difference on Thursday is that we will see a few more clouds.

Wind Chill Forecast Graph-1607439782141.png

Temperatures plummet again into Friday where lows will be in the negatives and highs will be in the single digits.

POP Categories 7 Day Line Graph 2018.png

Chances of wintry precipitation arrive on Saturday with highs capable of reaching the low 30s! Snow is a small price to pay for warmer temps. Sunday will stay dry before rain/mix or snow start early next week.

Just like Monday we start with bitter cold temps on Tuesday.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you