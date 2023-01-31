Another bitter cold start before southerly winds bring us a small warm up

Just like Monday we start with bitter cold temps on Tuesday.
Wind Chill Advisories are valid for the entire Coulee Region until 10am Tuesday. Wind chill values could reach -30°. This will lead to frost bite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes, so bundle up!
Otherwise, Tuesday brings about the same forecast as we saw on Monday. If you wanted more sunshine, you got it! More cold air? You got it! Highs will reach the low teens on Tuesday.
Tuesday night will be cold again, but much warmer than those lows from Monday night that were all in the negatives. Lows will be near 3° under a mostly clear sky.
Southerly winds linger through Wednesday, which would lead us to a small midweek warm up. Highs will be in the low 20s under another sunny sky. These temps will still be cooler than average.
Thursday brings a copy and paste forecast since temps will be near the same as Wednesday. The key difference on Thursday is that we will see a few more clouds.
Temperatures plummet again into Friday where lows will be in the negatives and highs will be in the single digits.
Chances of wintry precipitation arrive on Saturday with highs capable of reaching the low 30s! Snow is a small price to pay for warmer temps. Sunday will stay dry before rain/mix or snow start early next week.