Another cloudy and cool day, but sunshine isn't too far away

The cooler relief is here!!
Highs in the 90 earlier this week fell into the 70s for Wednesday.
More of that is in store for Thursday. You can expect highs in the low 70s under a mostly cloudy sky.
Clouds will slowly decrease in the evening hours which will lead us into a partly cloudy sky overnight. Lows will dip into the low 50s with calm winds. The slowly clearing sky and calm winds will help valley fog develop.
Friday will start foggy ahead of sunshine taking us through the rest of our day. Highs will be in the mid 70s.
Highs in the low 80s on Saturday under another mostly sunny sky!
Our attention then turns to rain that squeezes its way back into the forecast late Saturday and through Sunday.
We will see more rain chances spill into Monday and Tuesday for early next week. So far, it looks like our Monday and Tuesday chances will be best for some beneficial rain, but we need to get closer to see if it holds up.