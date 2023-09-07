 Skip to main content
Another cloudy and cool day, but sunshine isn't too far away

  • Updated
  • 0
2018 Wake Up Outdoors Forecast.png

The cooler relief is here!!

Highs in the 90 earlier this week fell into the 70s for Wednesday.

Almanac Temp Comparison.png

More of that is in store for Thursday. You can expect highs in the low 70s under a mostly cloudy sky.

Clouds will slowly decrease in the evening hours which will lead us into a partly cloudy sky overnight. Lows will dip into the low 50s with calm winds. The slowly clearing sky and calm winds will help valley fog develop.

Temperature Trend.png

Friday will start foggy ahead of sunshine taking us through the rest of our day. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

Highs in the low 80s on Saturday under another mostly sunny sky!

Our attention then turns to rain that squeezes its way back into the forecast late Saturday and through Sunday.

7 Day Rain Graph-Kyle1620236664105.png

We will see more rain chances spill into Monday and Tuesday for early next week. So far, it looks like our Monday and Tuesday chances will be best for some beneficial rain, but we need to get closer to see if it holds up.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

