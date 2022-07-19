Another cold front

Tuesday hot weather...
It’s the 3rd straight day of 90 degree heat, and there will be more for the next couple of days. High pressure is giving way to a large swath southerly breezes. That has led to highs in the 80s and lower 90s.
Front moves closer...
Southerly winds kicked in today ahead of a low pressure system. We can expect highs in the 80s to lower 90s on Wednesday and Thursday. Humidity will climb a bit as well.
Showers return for part of the 7 day outlook...
The latest weather system will be responsible for more rain and storm chances by the weekend.
Medium range trends...
The heat of summer will continue to be in place for the next several days, Indeed the warm dome will last through the last week of July, and into early August.
Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website,
Have a great evening!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden