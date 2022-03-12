Another cold Saturday afternoon

Cold Friday and today...
We shivered under a reinforcing shot of cold air on Friday. The morning lows were in the single digits and teens, but afternoon highs stayed steady in the upper teens and lower 20s. Friday sported sunny to partly cloudy skies and a few flurries fell in parts of the state. The cold continues today, but at least we can enjoy sunny skies for the day.
Snow showers this evening...
Scattered snow showers may fall this evening and a few slippery areas are possible. This won’t be a significant snowfall, but exercise caution if you encounter the snow.
Rain and snow chances going forward…
The main storms tracks will take the weather systems mostly north and south of the area for the next several days; but there is another chance of showers for late Sunday night into Monday.
Warmer air develops...
The weather patterns does an about-face starting on Sunday, and the trend will be in place for most of the next week and a half, perhaps longer. The 8 to 14 day forecast shows a large area of the country with higher odds of above normal readings.
Have a great weekend!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden