Another cool and cloudy day before summer returns through the weekend

Wednesday brought a good bit of rainfall through the region. La Crosse saw 1.18" of rain just on Wednesday.
Thursday is starting off wet, but we will see rain departing around our mid-morning hours.
The only exception would be a few light rain showers over Wabasha and Buffalo Counties where they could see up to 1/4" more of rain. The rest of the Coulee Region will only see about 0.01" more rain which is very little.
Thursday will be another cloudy and cool day as highs reach the low to mid 60s. Rain will finally depart the Coulee Region fully around 5p.m. Thursday. Thunderstorms will develop and move through Southern Wisconsin.
Model guidance is showing these storms staying away form the Coulee Region, but if they slide up a little further north, they could affect Richland and Crawford Counties.
Thursday night will get cool in the upper 40s after we see some decreasing cloud cover throughout the night.
By the time we get up on Friday we will see sunshine coming through as highs approach the mid 70s throughout the day.
We will still see some partial clearing through the overnight before Saturday brings our next shot at isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 70s.
Sunday brings another decent day with isolated showers and storms.
More rain chances arrive Tuesday, next week.