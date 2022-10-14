 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Another cool & cloudy day with slight chances of a wintry mix

  • Updated
  • 0

You'll be hearing the words cool, chilly & cold a lot these next few days. I hope you liked Thursday, because Friday brings us a forecast just like it.

Coffee Forecast - Today.png

Go for the large coffee! Friday will start a cool with a few more slight chances of light, wet snow into the late morning hours. As temps "warm" up toward the upper 40s, we will see that snow convert to a wintry mix and then some light rain. I'm thinking most will see wintry mix, but early flakes cannot be ruled out. If so, visibility will barely be reduced, but that is the only impact we will have.

Winter Storm Panic Meter.png

Rainfall totals will be slim to none for La Crosse and wintry precipitation will only add up toward a trace, just like Thursday.

As for some areas, mainly north of I-90, they could see a little more snow, but near everything that falls will melt on contact since the ground is not frozen. The only areas that would collect some flakes for a short time would be some grassy spots. They too will only see less than 1 inch.

State 18 Hour -Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR Dan.png

We get a break from showers into the afternoon ahead of a few more late afternoon/evening slight chances of rain or mix.

Showers will depart as we head into the overnight toward 10p.m. Friday.

POP Categories 7 Day Line Graph 2018.png

By the time we wake up Saturday, you can expect a partly cloudy sky and a bit warmer temps in the mid 50s.

Meteogram Warren 5 day.png

Most of Saturday will be dry, but a few slim chances of wintry mix try and make way into Saturday night and early Sunday.

Frost Freeze Thermometer Forecast.png

Sunday will bring more gusty winds ahead of a very chilly start to next week.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you