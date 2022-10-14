Another cool & cloudy day with slight chances of a wintry mix

You'll be hearing the words cool, chilly & cold a lot these next few days. I hope you liked Thursday, because Friday brings us a forecast just like it.
Go for the large coffee! Friday will start a cool with a few more slight chances of light, wet snow into the late morning hours. As temps "warm" up toward the upper 40s, we will see that snow convert to a wintry mix and then some light rain. I'm thinking most will see wintry mix, but early flakes cannot be ruled out. If so, visibility will barely be reduced, but that is the only impact we will have.
Rainfall totals will be slim to none for La Crosse and wintry precipitation will only add up toward a trace, just like Thursday.
As for some areas, mainly north of I-90, they could see a little more snow, but near everything that falls will melt on contact since the ground is not frozen. The only areas that would collect some flakes for a short time would be some grassy spots. They too will only see less than 1 inch.
We get a break from showers into the afternoon ahead of a few more late afternoon/evening slight chances of rain or mix.
Showers will depart as we head into the overnight toward 10p.m. Friday.
By the time we wake up Saturday, you can expect a partly cloudy sky and a bit warmer temps in the mid 50s.
Most of Saturday will be dry, but a few slim chances of wintry mix try and make way into Saturday night and early Sunday.
Sunday will bring more gusty winds ahead of a very chilly start to next week.