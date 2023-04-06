 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River at Black River Falls affecting Jackson County.

Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse
Counties.

.The combination of snow melt and recent rainfall will result in
minor flooding at both Black River Falls and Galesville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 445 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...Until early Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 2:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 12.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 2:00 AM CDT Thursday was 12.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.4
feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage
Saturday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
12.4 feet on 03/19/1945.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Another cool day before our massive weekend warm up

  • Updated
  • 0
Meteogram Warren 5 day.png

Is it true? Is spring finally here? Well, temperature-wise it is starting to look like it.

Meteogram Future Wind Gust 14 hr IBM GRAF.png

We do have to get through another cool day with highs in the upper 40s on Thursday. Winds will still be out of the west, which won't help temps warm up too high. Gusts could be in the mid 20s.

Car Wash Forecast.png

A few clouds will develop into the overnight hours as lows reach the upper 20s.

Clouds then decrease into Friday where we will see a mostly sunny sky. Highs will be in the mid 50s on Friday with calmer winds.

7 Day Rain Graph-Kyle1620236664105.png

Heading into Friday night, a weak wave will try and give us a few rain drops, but rainfall totals will be slim to none, and this slight chance will be quick.

Want warmer temps? Well, you can expect more highs in the 60s into Easter weekend. Highs will be in the low 60s on Saturday and even reaching the mid 60s by Sunday.

Another small rain chance will be possible on Sunday evening.

6 to 10 day outlook temps.png

Temps are trending even warmer into early next week. If the 60s aren't enough, try temps in the 70s for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

