Another cool day before our massive weekend warm up

Is it true? Is spring finally here? Well, temperature-wise it is starting to look like it.
We do have to get through another cool day with highs in the upper 40s on Thursday. Winds will still be out of the west, which won't help temps warm up too high. Gusts could be in the mid 20s.
A few clouds will develop into the overnight hours as lows reach the upper 20s.
Clouds then decrease into Friday where we will see a mostly sunny sky. Highs will be in the mid 50s on Friday with calmer winds.
Heading into Friday night, a weak wave will try and give us a few rain drops, but rainfall totals will be slim to none, and this slight chance will be quick.
Want warmer temps? Well, you can expect more highs in the 60s into Easter weekend. Highs will be in the low 60s on Saturday and even reaching the mid 60s by Sunday.
Another small rain chance will be possible on Sunday evening.
Temps are trending even warmer into early next week. If the 60s aren't enough, try temps in the 70s for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.