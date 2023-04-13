Another copy and paste forecast for the Coulee Region

La Crosse broke the 90s on Wednesday with plenty of sunshine. We even broke our old record high temp of 81° set in 1931.
As for Thursday, we have another similar forecast to other days this week and that's how the rest of the work week will play out. Highs will reach the upper 80s on Thursday with more sunshine and gusty southerly winds.
Our old high temp record on Thursday is at 80° and our forecast high is at 88°, so we will likely see another record breaker.
More Red Flag Warnings have been issued for the Coulee Region thanks to our abnormally dry air and gusty winds. Those will be valid from 11am through 8pm Thursday.
Lows Thursday night will meet the upper 50s under a clear sky.
More sunshine and warm temps spill into Friday. Highs will be in the low 80s with plenty of sunshine.
Saturday brings us a different weather pattern though. We will start with a few showers and thunderstorms into the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 70s. Severe storms are not expected, but the threat for severe weather is close to our south.
We could see up to an inch of rain over the weekend, perhaps more toward 1.5" in some spots. This and all the snow melting up north will lead to some river flooding.
More rain and even snow becomes possible on Sunday. Highs will be in the mid 40s and low will be in the 30s.
Temps warm up as we dry out into early next week.