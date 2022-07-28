Another copy and paste forecast, more sunshine with cooler yet drier air

Wednesday brought highs in the low to mid 80s with a good mix of clouds and sun.
Luckily for us, it's another copy and paste forecast! Expect more sunshine, but cooler highs in the upper 70s on Thursday. A good difference today is that we are not expecting an overnight rain chance into Thursday night!
Thursday night will be mostly clear with lows near 57. A cold front passed through the Coulee Region early Thursday that is giving us cooler yet drier air for the next few days, so expect very little humidity.
Nearly all days in the forecast would make great ones to get outside and enjoy the fresh air, golf or even wash your car!
Friday will be very similar to Thursday with highs struggling to reach the low 80s. You can expect another mostly sunny sky on Friday.
Saturday and Sunday are both looking great, with warmer, more seasonable temperatures. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s through the weekend.
Showers and storms return to the forecast late Sunday and into Monday with a slight chance.
Temps will stick to the upper 80s through the early portions of next week.
By the time we get to Wednesday, confidence is increasing with the return of highs in the 90s.