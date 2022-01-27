 Skip to main content
Another day of very cold weather

La Crosse area forecast

Flurries today and milder…

A weak disturbance is moving through Thursday afternoon and a few flurries developed. Very little accumulation occurred, and northwesterly winds moved in. Temperatures rose early this morning into the upper 20s to lower 30s, but colder weather will quickly return.

Past 24 hours xo (1).png
Highs Thursday xo (1).png

Colder on Friday…

Arctic air will temporarily return for Friday, but expect moderation into the 20s for the weekend. Friday’s highs will struggle to reach into the middle teens. A Wind Chill Advisory will be in effect from 4 AM until 8 AM Friday for Fillmore County. Wind chills could drop to around -25 degrees.

Temp-Wind Chill Planner xo (3).png
Wind Chill advisory xo (2).png

Mild weather to start next week…

Highs in the lower to middle 30s Monday and Tuesday mean a brief thaw before arctic air returns for the rest of the work week. Snow chances will increase for Tuesday and Wednesday, with a lingering chance into Thursday. Stay tuned for updates on that potential winter storm.

Medium range outlook…

Temperature outlooks for the first week or so of February are slightly favoring below normal weather for the Midwest and the southeastern parts of the United States. Slightly above normal readings will play out over the Northern Rockies and far west.

8-14 Day Temp Outlook xo (9).png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great evening!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

Tags

