Another great day in the forecast ahead of active end to the week

We have another good one for your Wednesday. The forecast stays easy through the middle of the week with some sunshine and warm temps.
You can expect sunshine ahead of increasing clouds in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s. Areas that see the most sunshine will have the best chances of seeing the 80s.
While Wednesday will make for a great day for some hiking, the pollen forecast will be on the high side, so you'll want to restrict your allergy symptoms if possible.
Wednesday night will bring a few slim chances of rain showers. A few drops will be possible around 8-10pm but add up to little or nothing.
The forecast changes a bit on Thursday. You can expect showers and storms well out to our west to start the day, but by 8-9am, showers and storms enter the region.
The best shot at storms and showers will be west of the Mississippi. As showers push into the region they will weaken and fizzle out. So, rainfall totals will be slim to none, even on Thursday. Totals will range mostly toward 0-trace but could reach 1/4" depending on if areas west of the Mississippi see a storm.
The rest of Thursday will trend drier with highs in the low 80s.
Temps cool down a little into Friday in the upper 70s. A few more moderate chances of showers and storms will spill into Friday too.
More showers and storms are possible Saturday.
Sunday looks the coolest with highs in the mid 60s and some rain showers.
Early next week looks warm and sunny.