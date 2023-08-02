Another hot afternoon

Hot afternoon...
It was another day of readings in the 80s, a bit above the normal for this time of the year, but certainly not record setting.
Next rain chances...
The weather pattern is quiet for now, but rain chances will increase Friday night into the weekend. Here's hoping for a steady moderate rainfall for part of the weekend.
Medium Range Outlook...
The Upper Midwest and Mississippi Valley will show below normal temperatures for the second week of August while the rest of the country continues to be very warm.
Have a great evening!
News 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden