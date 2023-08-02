 Skip to main content
Another hot afternoon

Hot afternoon...

It was another day of readings in the 80s, a bit above the normal for this time of the year, but certainly not record setting.

Highs Today xo.png

Next rain chances...

The weather pattern is quiet for now, but rain chances will increase Friday night into the weekend. Here's hoping for a steady moderate rainfall for part of the weekend.

Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days xo.png

Medium Range Outlook...

The Upper Midwest and Mississippi Valley will show below normal temperatures for the second week of August while the rest of the country continues to be very warm.

8 to 14 day outlook temps xo.png

Have a great evening!

News 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

