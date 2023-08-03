Another hot and sticky day ahead; tracking rain chances heading into the weekend

It was another steamy day across the Coulee Region on our Wednesday as highs soared into the mid to upper 80s with dew points in the 60s to low 70s. We'll have one more day like that before we see improvement into the weekend.
Your Thursday forecast will feature mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 80s to low 90s. Dew points will remain in the 60s to low 70s, which means the heat index will likely be in the low to mid 90s. A few showers and t-storms are possible as a weak cold front moves through, but most areas will likely remain dry.
A few showers and t-storms are possible this evening otherwise we'll have partly cloudy skies with light winds and lows in the 60s.
Friday during the day will be quiet with a mixture of clouds and sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 80s.
A few showers could be possible Friday night, otherwise it'll be warm and muggy with a mostly cloudy to cloudy sky and lows in the 60s.
Eyes remain on a slow-moving low pressure moving in for the weekend. Current projections have the low tracking through the Coulee Region into South-Central Wisconsin Saturday night into Sunday. A few showers and t-storms are possible Saturday but the coverage of rain will increase heading into Saturday Night and Sunday. The rain will begin to wind down heading into late Sunday night.
The rain could be moderate to heavy at times. Rain totals of 1/2 - 2 inches are expected with some spots possibly seeing more than 2 inches. This could still change so stay with us for complete details.