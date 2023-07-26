A Heat Advisory will be in effect Thursday from noon until 8 PM. Values will reach above 100 degrees in many places, so stay cool and hydrated. Read here for more information.
Another hot day in store
Dan Breeden
Chief Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today