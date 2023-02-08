 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A Band of Wet Accumulating Snow Likely...

.A winter system is still expected to bring accumulating heavy,
wet snow to a portion of the area late tonight into Thursday.
Recent trends have shifted the storm track a bit further south
and east, resulting in lower confidence in where the accompanying
band of heaviest snow will fall and how much is to be expected.
The highest snow rates are still anticipated Thursday morning
between daybreak and noon across northeast Iowa and southwest
Wisconsin. Pay close attention to the forecast if you have travel
plans Thursday.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to
locally 6 inches possible.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa,
southeast Minnesota and central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From late tonight through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute and
possibly the evening commute as well.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Another near perfect day ahead of an approaching winter storm

  • Updated
  • 0
Meteogram Warren 5 day.png

How about that for a Tuesday in February?!? Highs were in the upper 30s under a sunny sky once we reached the afternoon.

Heading into Wednesday, you can expect more sunshine and even warmer highs capable of reaching the mid 40s.

Clouds begin increasing into Wednesday evening. From there, temps begin decreasing and snow chances increase.

State 18 Hour -Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR Dan.png

Rain, mix and snow enter the Coulee Region toward the midnight hour as we get into Thursday.

State 18 Hour -Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR Daneve.png

You can expect more rain, mix and snow throughout Thursday. The forecast is still subject to change, but most precip will either be rain or snow for the Coulee Region. Snow will start us off before rain takes over through the day. As temps decrease Thursday afternoon, rain will convert back into snow.

48 Hr Chance for Rain Graph 2018.png

This winter storm will wrap up in the early morning on Friday. The storm is trending a bit further south than what we saw yesterday, but we will still see impactful weather across the region.

Current Watches - All Types.png

For that reason, Winter Storm Watches have been issued for the southern portions of the Coulee Region from 3am - 9pm Thursday. These will likely be upgraded to Winter Weather Advisories or even Winter Storm Warnings.

DMA - Futurecast Snow Accumulation - ALYSSA.png

Snowfall totals for the La Crosse area will be near Trace-3". North of La Crosse could see 0-2". Areas southeast of La Crosse will see higher totals near 2-5" or even 3-7" toward the Prairie du Chien, Lone Rock and Boscobel areas.

State - Winter Storm Severity Index.png

Some good news for us is that totals have trended lower as of Wednesday morning. This system is trending further down south and depending on how much rain mixes in with the snow, totals will be even lower than expected. This is a winter storm that needs to be monitored closely. Either way, we will see travel impacts on Thursday for the Coulee Region.

Friday is looking much better! We could see slippery spots developing from refreezing slush as lows get into the low 20s. Highs will reach the upper 20s on Friday under a partly cloudy sky.

Beyond that, expect warmer temps and more sunshine as we head into the weekend. Even early next week brings more of the same.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you