Another near perfect day ahead of an approaching winter storm

How about that for a Tuesday in February?!? Highs were in the upper 30s under a sunny sky once we reached the afternoon.
Heading into Wednesday, you can expect more sunshine and even warmer highs capable of reaching the mid 40s.
Clouds begin increasing into Wednesday evening. From there, temps begin decreasing and snow chances increase.
Rain, mix and snow enter the Coulee Region toward the midnight hour as we get into Thursday.
You can expect more rain, mix and snow throughout Thursday. The forecast is still subject to change, but most precip will either be rain or snow for the Coulee Region. Snow will start us off before rain takes over through the day. As temps decrease Thursday afternoon, rain will convert back into snow.
This winter storm will wrap up in the early morning on Friday. The storm is trending a bit further south than what we saw yesterday, but we will still see impactful weather across the region.
For that reason, Winter Storm Watches have been issued for the southern portions of the Coulee Region from 3am - 9pm Thursday. These will likely be upgraded to Winter Weather Advisories or even Winter Storm Warnings.
Snowfall totals for the La Crosse area will be near Trace-3". North of La Crosse could see 0-2". Areas southeast of La Crosse will see higher totals near 2-5" or even 3-7" toward the Prairie du Chien, Lone Rock and Boscobel areas.
Some good news for us is that totals have trended lower as of Wednesday morning. This system is trending further down south and depending on how much rain mixes in with the snow, totals will be even lower than expected. This is a winter storm that needs to be monitored closely. Either way, we will see travel impacts on Thursday for the Coulee Region.
Friday is looking much better! We could see slippery spots developing from refreezing slush as lows get into the low 20s. Highs will reach the upper 20s on Friday under a partly cloudy sky.
Beyond that, expect warmer temps and more sunshine as we head into the weekend. Even early next week brings more of the same.