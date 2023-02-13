Another perfect February day ahead of midweek rain/snow chances

How about that weekend weather?? Want more? You got it! More sunshine and "warm" air hang over the Coulee Region for your Monday.
You can expect a mostly sunny sky with highs in the mid to upper 40s!
Changes arrive as soon as we reach Monday night. Clouds begin increasing along with gusty winds out of the south. Lows will be in the low 30s.
While Valentine's Day will still be warm with highs in the upper 40s, we will also see rain returning into the forecast.
Rain showers become likely on Tuesday. These rain showers will start in the late morning/afternoon. Light to moderate rain will continue even through our overnight. Totals by Wednesday will mainly range from 1/4" to 1/2".
A nice break in precipitation arrives Wednesday as highs get cooler in the upper 30s. After the small break, rain showers turn to snow on Wednesday night and into Thursday.
We will have a slight chance of accumulating snow, especially in southern areas of the Coulee Region. This is a system that needs to be monitored closely in case of a northern shift. As of now, snow won't be more than 1" for La Crosse on Thursday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 20s.
Sunshine makes way on Friday with cooler temps in the upper 20s for highs.
Warmer temps arrive over the weekend.