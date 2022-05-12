Another record high broken, continued chances of showers and thunderstorms

We broke another record today as the La Crosse Airport reached 96 degrees for the high temperature.
This warm air was ushered in by southerly winds. We also had high dewpoints, which made it feel like temperatures were near 100 degrees. This atmosphere is all ahead of a cold front that will trigger showers and thunderstorms tonight.
A line of showers and thunderstorms will weaken as it approaches the Mississippi River. Therefore, we will only have isolated showers and thunderstorms. Hail and damaging winds are the main threats.
Showers and thunderstorms will continue as we wrap up the week tomorrow. A few may be severe. Friday will be cooler with highs in the 80s, but that is still above normal.
Another shot of showers and thunderstorms, potentially severe, on Saturday afternoon.
Temperatures return to seasonal as we go into next week with additional rain and storm chances. It will also be less humid.