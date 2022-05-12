 Skip to main content
Another record high broken, continued chances of showers and thunderstorms

We broke another record today as the La Crosse Airport reached 96 degrees for the high temperature. 

RECORD HIGHS
highs today

This warm air was ushered in by southerly winds. We also had high dewpoints, which made it feel like temperatures were near 100 degrees. This atmosphere is all ahead of a cold front that will trigger showers and thunderstorms tonight. 

A line of showers and thunderstorms will weaken as it approaches the Mississippi River. Therefore, we will only have isolated showers and thunderstorms. Hail and damaging winds are the main threats. 

Severe Weather Outlook Day xoxoxo.png

Showers and thunderstorms will continue as we wrap up the week tomorrow. A few may be severe. Friday will be cooler with highs in the 80s, but that is still above normal. 

Tomorrow Meteogram Forecast xo.png
Severe Weather Outlook Day xoxo.png

Another shot of showers and thunderstorms, potentially severe, on Saturday afternoon. 

Severe Weather Outlook Day 3 xoxoo.png

Temperatures return to seasonal as we go into next week with additional rain and storm chances. It will also be less humid. 

Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days Eveni xoxo.png
Muggy Meter Warre xoxoo.png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt

