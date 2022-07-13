Another round of rain coming...

Temperatures remain above normal...
Quiet weather has settled into the area, Temperatures were near normal in the 70s to lower 80s.
Clouds are setting the stage for rain...
Warm summer readings will allow temps to be near to above normal..
Showers return for the later parts of the week...
Friday night and into the weekend will bring chances of showers and t-storms. High temperatures will settle into the 70s and 80s for the weekend, and any t-showers will be few and far between.
Medium range trends...
The heat of summer will continue to be in place for the next several days, Indeed the warm dome will last into the third week of July. There does appear to be some uncertainty for the Upper Midwest.
Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!
Have a great evening!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden