Another round of spring storms, few can become strong to severe

La Crosse hit the low 60s again on Monday and we saw a little bit of sunshine!
The weather on Tuesday is going to be a different story. Heading into Tuesday, showers return into the late morning hours, mainly toward 10am.
Showers will start light and become moderate at times during the afternoon. A few rumbles of thunder cannot be ruled out.
We will dry briefly into the early evening before more rain showers and possible strong to severe storms return to the forecast. Most storms look to return around 7pm Tuesday. These can become strong to severe.
Luckily, these storms do not appear to be organized, but the threat for damaging hail and strong winds is still there. Though the threat is low, an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out either. We have a level 2 risk for strong to severe storms. Temps increase throughout the day with highs being in the upper 40s.
Showers and storms look to end into the mid-morning hours on Wednesday. Rainfall totals will mainly hold onto 1/2", but higher totals toward 1" can be possible. This will lead to ponding and potential flooding in flood prone areas.
Beyond Wednesday's early rain chance, expect gusty winds coming back into the forecast. Wind gusts could exceed 45mph on Wednesday. Temps will cool down throughout the day.
Thursday will be cooler with highs in the mid 40s under a sunny sky.
The rest of the week looks nice, but we also have a few slight chances of showers over the weekend.