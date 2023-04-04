 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting La Crosse and Trempealeau
Counties.

Black River at Black River Falls affecting Jackson County.

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Yellow River at Necedah affecting Juneau County.

.Recent heavy rainfall has resulted in increased snowmelt and
runoff. This has led to rises on area rivers.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and forecast.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...Until early Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wild lands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CDT Monday the stage was 13.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 PM CDT Monday was 13.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.4
feet just after midnight tonight.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
13.4 feet on 05/20/2017.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Another round of spring storms, few can become strong to severe

  • Updated
  • 0
48 Hr Chance for Rain Graph 2018.png

La Crosse hit the low 60s again on Monday and we saw a little bit of sunshine!

Dog Walking Forecast.png

The weather on Tuesday is going to be a different story. Heading into Tuesday, showers return into the late morning hours, mainly toward 10am. 

DMA - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR 3km.png

Showers will start light and become moderate at times during the afternoon. A few rumbles of thunder cannot be ruled out.

DMA - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR 3kmeve.png

We will dry briefly into the early evening before more rain showers and possible strong to severe storms return to the forecast. Most storms look to return around 7pm Tuesday. These can become strong to severe.

Severe Risk Categories.png

Luckily, these storms do not appear to be organized, but the threat for damaging hail and strong winds is still there. Though the threat is low, an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out either. We have a level 2 risk for strong to severe storms. Temps increase throughout the day with highs being in the upper 40s.

DMA - Futurecast Rain Accumulation - HRRR.png

Showers and storms look to end into the mid-morning hours on Wednesday. Rainfall totals will mainly hold onto 1/2", but higher totals toward 1" can be possible. This will lead to ponding and potential flooding in flood prone areas.

Wind Forecast - 4 Day.png

Beyond Wednesday's early rain chance, expect gusty winds coming back into the forecast. Wind gusts could exceed 45mph on Wednesday. Temps will cool down throughout the day.

Thursday will be cooler with highs in the mid 40s under a sunny sky.

The rest of the week looks nice, but we also have a few slight chances of showers over the weekend.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

