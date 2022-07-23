Another round of strong to severe thunderstorms possible tonight

A slight to enhanced risk of severe weather for this afternoon and evening across the Coulee Region.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 7 p.m. for portions of the Coulee Region.
Another round of strong to severe thunderstorms is possible between 9 p.m. and midnight.
A much calmer day in store for Sunday with cooler temperatures and lower dewpoints.
Our next chance of rain comes in on Tuesday. Cooler temperatures are on tap as well.
