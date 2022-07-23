 Skip to main content
Another round of strong to severe thunderstorms possible tonight

A slight to enhanced risk of severe weather for this afternoon and evening across the Coulee Region.

Severe Weather Outlook DMA Day 1.png

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 7 p.m. for portions of the Coulee Region.

WXOW 2017 Earth Design.png

Another round of strong to severe thunderstorms is possible between 9 p.m. and midnight.  

Day Planner - Early PM Shows.png
DMA - Futurecast Rain Accumulation - HRRR.png

A much calmer day in store for Sunday with cooler temperatures and lower dewpoints. 

Tomorrow Meteogram Forecast Full.png

Our next chance of rain comes in on Tuesday. Cooler temperatures are on tap as well. 

7 Day Rain Graph-1620236664105.png
Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days Evening.png
Muggy Meter Warren.png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt

