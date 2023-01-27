Another slippery start on Friday before temps plummet and bring one more snow chance into this weekend

Roads will be slippery yet again on Friday as light to moderate snow showers pass through the Coulee Region. Make sure you take your time if you plan on heading out as roads may even be snow covered.
These snow showers are quickly moving across the area and will taper off into the late morning and early afternoon. As highs get up into the low 30s we should see a little melting before temps drop and refreeze the water and slush on roads.
Friday will also be breezy with winds reaching the 30mph range, which could lead to some snow being blown back onto roads.
Snowfall on Friday will add up anywhere from a trace to 2". Isolated areas could see 2"+, depending on where the heavier snowfall set up.
Lows on Friday night will be near 10°, which is right on average. We will trend dry and cloudy before snow showers return into early Saturday.
Saturday's highs will only reach the mid-teens as snow showers once again push through the region. Our biggest chances of snow will be in areas along and south of I-90. Some of the Coulee Region could see 1-3" with higher totals like 2-5" possible toward Prairie du Chien. This again will be more than enough to make slippery roads.
Snow tapers off late Saturday evening and we just trend dry and VERY cold. Highs will be in the single digits and lows will be in the negatives.