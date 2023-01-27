 Skip to main content
...Snow Showers...Wintry Mix...Blowing and Drifting Snow This
Morning...

A band of light accumulating snow continues to move through the
area this morning. In addition, there has been some patchy
freezing drizzle. Also, a narrow band of warmer temperatures in
the mid 30s is producing a wintry mix of rain and snow over
southeast Minnesota. Wind gusts are variable, from 15 to 35 mph.
Some drifting snow is occurring from these winds and roads are
snow covered. With the fog, heavier snow showers in southwest
Wisconsin, and gusty winds, visibilities at times may be reduced
to one half mile or less.

These warmer temperatures may mitigate the blowing and drifting
somewhat, however, behind the precipitation band, northwest winds
will be on the stronger side 25 to 35 mph.

Exercise caution this morning if traveling and be ready for
reductions to visibility in the wind and snow and slippery
conditions on lesser traveled and untreated roads.

Another slippery start on Friday before temps plummet and bring one more snow chance into this weekend

Traffic Forecast.png

Roads will be slippery yet again on Friday as light to moderate snow showers pass through the Coulee Region. Make sure you take your time if you plan on heading out as roads may even be snow covered.

7 Day Snow Graph.png

These snow showers are quickly moving across the area and will taper off into the late morning and early afternoon. As highs get up into the low 30s we should see a little melting before temps drop and refreeze the water and slush on roads.

Meteogram Future Wind Gust 14 hr IBM GRAF.png

Friday will also be breezy with winds reaching the 30mph range, which could lead to some snow being blown back onto roads.

DMA - Futurecast Snow Accumulation - GFS.png

Snowfall on Friday will add up anywhere from a trace to 2". Isolated areas could see 2"+, depending on where the heavier snowfall set up.

FORECAST LOWS.png

Lows on Friday night will be near 10°, which is right on average. We will trend dry and cloudy before snow showers return into early Saturday.

State 18 Hour -Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR Dan.png

Saturday's highs will only reach the mid-teens as snow showers once again push through the region. Our biggest chances of snow will be in areas along and south of I-90. Some of the Coulee Region could see 1-3" with higher totals like 2-5" possible toward Prairie du Chien. This again will be more than enough to make slippery roads.

DMA - Futurecast Snow Accumulation - GFSsat.png

Snow tapers off late Saturday evening and we just trend dry and VERY cold. Highs will be in the single digits and lows will be in the negatives.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

