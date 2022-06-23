Another steamy day arrives.

Summer in June...
Temperatures have arisen into the 80s this afternoon. The numbers have climbed above normal.
Summer warmth...
Highs are expected to hit the 90 mark for your Friday. That will go along with clouds for the day.
Showers return...
A weather system will move through the area, and there will be a few scattered t-showers on region.
Medium range trends...
The heat of summer will continue to be in place for the next several days, Indeed the warm dome will last into the first week of July. There appears to be uncertainty for the Upper Midwest.
Have a great evening!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden