Another warm day...

...The National Weather Service in La Crosse WI has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Minnesota...Wisconsin...

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting La Crosse, Vernon and
Houston Counties.

.Warm temperatures this week have melted much of the regional
snowpack. This snowmelt is routing into the Mississippi River. Rain
this weekend is expected to further increase river flows. This
additional rainfall and upstream inflow has increased the expected
crest at La Crosse between 14 to 15.5 feet around April 21st to 23rd.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening by 1100 PM CDT.

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...
...REPLACES RIVER FLOOD WATCH...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...From late Sunday night until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 14.5 feet, Goose Island Park begins to flood. Water
also begins to enter Lueth Park from the La Crosse River Marsh.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 9.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
Monday morning and continue rising to 14.7 feet Friday
morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Continue Through Early
Evening...

.Unseasonably warm, dry and breezy conditions will continue to
lead to critical fire weather conditions this afternoon across
portions of west-central into central Wisconsin. Very dry fine
fuels will promote quick ignitions and rapid spread of any fire
that gets started, making it difficult to control.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR WEST-CENTRAL AND CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

* AFFECTED AREA...In Wisconsin, Clark, Buffalo, Trempealeau,
Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Juneau and Adams.

* TIMING...Until 8 pm this evening.

* WINDS...South 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 17 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...In the low 80s.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that start will quickly become difficult
to control and spread rapidly. Please heed any local burning
bans.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Another warm day...

The Coulee Region sees more high fire danger.

Tinder dry environment…

It was another breezy afternoon today. A Red Flag Warning is in effect until 8 PM for the possibility of wildfire in the area. Our afternoon high hit lower to middle 80s.

Mississippi River flooding…

The combination of snow melt and rapid warming is leading to flooding on area waterways for the next week and a half or so.

Active weather pattern…

Expect cooling for the weekend. By that time the chance of showers and storms will reemerge, especially on Saturday. Highs will also cool off over the weekend.

Medium range trends…

A cooler than normal weather pattern is indicated for much of the United States for the last week of April.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great weekend!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

