Another warm day...

Tinder dry environment…
It was another breezy afternoon today. A Red Flag Warning is in effect until 8 PM for the possibility of wildfire in the area. Our afternoon high hit lower to middle 80s.
Mississippi River flooding…
The combination of snow melt and rapid warming is leading to flooding on area waterways for the next week and a half or so.
Active weather pattern…
Expect cooling for the weekend. By that time the chance of showers and storms will reemerge, especially on Saturday. Highs will also cool off over the weekend.
Medium range trends…
A cooler than normal weather pattern is indicated for much of the United States for the last week of April.
Have a great weekend!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden