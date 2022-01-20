Another Wind Chill Advisory

Another night, another advisory…
Bitterly cold air continues to dominate the region today. Highs today only reached into the single digits and wind chills were below zero. A new Wind Chill Advisory is in effect from 10 PM until noon on Friday. Wind chills are expected to range from -20 to -35 degrees, and frostbite can occur quickly on exposed skin. Don’t forget to check on and protect your pets! The advisory is for areas north and west of La Crosse County.
Colder weather this week…
Colder than normal temperatures will continue for the next 7 days. Highs Friday will be in the teens. It won’t be much better for the weekend, and then another big drop will surge in for next week.
Snowfall chances in the region…
There will be a chance of snow showers Friday night with up to an inch possible and roads could be a bit slippery. Another somewhat better chance will arrive for Saturday night and up to a couple of inches of snow are possible. Still a third system will bring snow chances for Sunday night into Monday. Stay tuned for updates on each of these weather makers.
Medium range outlook…
Temperature outlooks for the last week of January into early February are slightly favoring below normal weather for eastern parts of the United States, and for the far western sections of the country. It would appear that slightly above normal readings will play out over the middle of the country.
Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!
Have a great night. Keep warm!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden