Another winter storm

...High Impact Winter Storm Expected...

.A major winter storm will impact the region Wednesday night into
Saturday. The storm is expected to produce heavy snow Wednesday
night into Thursday morning before strong northwest winds develop
Thursday through Saturday. The strongest winds will be Thursday
night through Friday, with gusts as high as 45 mph and life-
threatening wind chills as cold as 40 below zero. Blizzard
conditions are possible, especially west of the Mississippi River
Thursday night through Friday.

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM WEDNESDAY TO 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected Wednesday night. Blowing and drifting
snow expected Thursday through Friday. Total snow accumulations
of 5 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and
central, north central, southwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 6 PM Wednesday to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Blowing snow will
significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will
impact holiday travel. Gusty winds could bring down tree
branches and cause power outages.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Life-threatening wind chills are expected
Thursday through Saturday, dropping as low as 40 below zero
Thursday night through Friday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid travel if possible. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

La Crosse area forecast

Very cold for this Tuesday…

Despite sunshine today’s pm highs reached only into the single digits and teens. Expect sub-zero lows tonight.

Meteogram Past 24 hours xo (49).png
Highs Today xo (83).png

Winter weather…

Winter Storm Warning from Wednesday evening through Friday night. A powerful storm will bring heavier snow to the area Wednesday night through Friday night. Strong winds will create much blowing and drifting. Amounts of snow will fall between 4” and 9” with the heaviest between Wednesday night and Thursday. Strong winds will bring continued blowing and drifting on Friday and Friday night.

Winter weather alerts xo (6).png
7 Day Rain Graph xo (99).png
Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days xo - 2022-12-20T155620.555.png

Medium range trends…

Warmer than average weather is expected to develop after Christmas and into the New Year.

8 to 14 day outlook temps xo (66).png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great night!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

