Another winter storm

Very cold for this Tuesday…
Despite sunshine today’s pm highs reached only into the single digits and teens. Expect sub-zero lows tonight.
Winter weather…
Winter Storm Warning from Wednesday evening through Friday night. A powerful storm will bring heavier snow to the area Wednesday night through Friday night. Strong winds will create much blowing and drifting. Amounts of snow will fall between 4” and 9” with the heaviest between Wednesday night and Thursday. Strong winds will bring continued blowing and drifting on Friday and Friday night.
Medium range trends…
Warmer than average weather is expected to develop after Christmas and into the New Year.
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden