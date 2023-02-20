Approaching Winter Storm makes for a very active week of weather

Well... winters not over yet. Though we have warmer temps and sunshine this weekend, we will have cool temps, clouds and snow returning on Tuesday night through much of the week ahead.
Starting with Monday, we will see warmer than average temps in the low 40s. Clouds begin increasing in the morning as well. A few slight chances of rain/snow can't be ruled out on Monday, but accumulations will be slim to none. Believe it or not, this will be our calmest day in the forecast.
Monday night brings a few more slight chances of rain or snow as winds begin picking up. Lows will be in the upper teens.
Tuesday
A very complex forecast lies ahead on Tuesday. Tuesday will start off cloudy and dry. Winds will shift and become northerly which will cool highs into the upper 20s.
Snow enters the forecast area on Tuesday evening. We are still tracking the direct track of this storm and where the heaviest snow bands will be, again this is a very complex forecast.
Most of the Coulee Region will see be between the 2-5" range from Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon, but lower totals will be possible south of I-90, near trace-3". We still need to watch for a slight northern shift of this storm. If this moves slightly north, we could see a few less snowfall amounts. We will continue to update you. For that reason and potential snowfall amounts, we have Winter Storm Watches issued across the region.
Winter Storm Watches from 6pm Tuesday through 6pm Thursday will be for La Crosse, Monroe, Wabasha, Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, Winona, Fillmore, Houston and Vernon Counties. For those counties during those times, you can expect moderate to heavy snow which will make for messy commutes.
Wednesday
Snow showers from Tuesday will still be over the Coulee Region as we start Wednesday. Highs will be in the low 30s on Wednesday.
There is one key difference between Tuesday and Wednesday. That is that Wednesday brings a brief lull in precipitation. While there will be a lull, winds will be gusty which will blow around the snow that fell.
As we head into Wednesday evening, we will be looking at heavy snow becoming likely once again. There are still model discrepancies, especially being several days out, but we could see an additional 3-6", which can still change. A wintry mix could even work its way into the snow.
Thursday and beyond
More impacts linger into Thursday, day 3 of this massive winter storm. Most snow looks to stay north of I-90, where areas south of I-90 could be looking at a wintry mix.
This will once again impact our commute on Thursday morning. Snow will end as we head into Thursday evening. Highs will be in the mid 20s.
Highs will be in the upper teens on Friday with once last slight chance of snow showers before our much calmer and much needed weekend.