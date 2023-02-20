Approaching Winter Storm makes for a very active week of weather

 Skip to main content
...Multi-Faceted Winter Storm from Tuesday Evening through
Thursday...

.A complex and highly impactful winter storm is shaping up for
Tuesday evening through Thursday. The heaviest snow arrives in
two waves, the first on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning along
an axis between interstates 90 and 94, where amounts of 3 to 7
inches are expected. While the snow tapers off during the morning
on Wednesday, the combination of ongoing light snow showers and
increasing northeasterly winds during the day may result in
travel impacts due to blowing and drifting of snow.

The second wave of snow arrives Wednesday evening and looks to
produce at least another 6 inches of snow over the watch area with
strong winds continuing to lead to reduced visibilities. By the
time the storm departs on Thursday evening, some locations in the
watch may see over a foot of snow over the course of the two days.

This looks to be a HIGHLY impactful winter storm with many
facets. Travel could be severely impacted at times. With some
adjustments in the storm track possible, along with uncertainties
in where the heavier snow bands and favored wintry mix areas lie
along the southern border of the storm track, expect refinements
to the forecast over the next few days.

...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12
inches over the course of two days with some locations seeing
amounts in excess of a foot. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central, north
central, southwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...There will be two main rounds of snow. The first from
Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning and the second from
Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon. While the snow
will lessen between these two rounds, increasing winds and
blowing snow may result in continued travel difficulties.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas
of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Approaching Winter Storm makes for a very active week of weather

  • Updated
  • 0
7 Day Snow Graph.png

Well... winters not over yet. Though we have warmer temps and sunshine this weekend, we will have cool temps, clouds and snow returning on Tuesday night through much of the week ahead.

State 18 Hour -Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR Dan.png

Starting with Monday, we will see warmer than average temps in the low 40s. Clouds begin increasing in the morning as well. A few slight chances of rain/snow can't be ruled out on Monday, but accumulations will be slim to none. Believe it or not, this will be our calmest day in the forecast.

Monday night brings a few more slight chances of rain or snow as winds begin picking up. Lows will be in the upper teens.

Tuesday

A very complex forecast lies ahead on Tuesday. Tuesday will start off cloudy and dry. Winds will shift and become northerly which will cool highs into the upper 20s.

State 18 Hour -Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR Dantues.png

Snow enters the forecast area on Tuesday evening. We are still tracking the direct track of this storm and where the heaviest snow bands will be, again this is a very complex forecast.

Most of the Coulee Region will see be between the 2-5" range from Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon, but lower totals will be possible south of I-90, near trace-3". We still need to watch for a slight northern shift of this storm. If this moves slightly north, we could see a few less snowfall amounts. We will continue to update you. For that reason and potential snowfall amounts, we have Winter Storm Watches issued across the region.

State - Futurecast Snow Accumulation - NAM 20km.png
Forecast Snow Graph.png

Winter Storm Watches from 6pm Tuesday through 6pm Thursday will be for La Crosse, Monroe, Wabasha, Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, Winona, Fillmore, Houston and Vernon Counties. For those counties during those times, you can expect moderate to heavy snow which will make for messy commutes.

Current Watches - All Types.png

Wednesday

Snow showers from Tuesday will still be over the Coulee Region as we start Wednesday. Highs will be in the low 30s on Wednesday.

There is one key difference between Tuesday and Wednesday. That is that Wednesday brings a brief lull in precipitation. While there will be a lull, winds will be gusty which will blow around the snow that fell.

As we head into Wednesday evening, we will be looking at heavy snow becoming likely once again. There are still model discrepancies, especially being several days out, but we could see an additional 3-6", which can still change. A wintry mix could even work its way into the snow.

Thursday and beyond

More impacts linger into Thursday, day 3 of this massive winter storm. Most snow looks to stay north of I-90, where areas south of I-90 could be looking at a wintry mix.

This will once again impact our commute on Thursday morning. Snow will end as we head into Thursday evening. Highs will be in the mid 20s.

Meteogram Warren 5 day.png
6 to 10 day outlook temps.png

Highs will be in the upper teens on Friday with once last slight chance of snow showers before our much calmer and much needed weekend.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

