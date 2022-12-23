A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 6 AM Saturday for Wisconsin, east of the Mississippi River. Plus, a Blizzard Warning is in effect for the rest of our viewing area until 6 AM Saturday. Read here for the latest details.
breaking
Arctic Chill
Dan Breeden
Chief Meteorologist
