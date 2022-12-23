 Skip to main content
...Blizzard Conditions Continue Tonight West of the Mississippi
River...

.Blizzard conditions are ongoing in southeast Minnesota and
northeast Iowa. No travel advisories have been issued for
northern Iowa. East of the Mississippi River, strong winds may
result in localized drifting of snow over roadways and brief
whiteout conditions, but widespread blizzard conditions are no
longer forecast.

Wind chills remain bitterly cold with values of 30 to 35 degrees
below zero. Frostbite can occur in as little as 30 minutes in
these conditions.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY...
...BLIZZARD WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Blowing snow. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. Wind chill
values of 30 to 35 degrees below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Winds gradually subside late tonight with improving
visibilities.

* IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow may significantly reduce
visibilities and drift over roadways. Gusty winds could bring
down tree branches possibly result in sporadic power outages.
The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 30 minutes. The hazardous conditions will impact the
evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas.

Visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

Arctic Chill

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 6 AM Saturday for Wisconsin, east of the Mississippi River. Plus, a Blizzard Warning is in effect for the rest of our viewing area until 6 AM Saturday. Read here for the latest details.

