Arctic Wednesday

Arctic air moves in…
Much colder readings are settling in for Today and Thursday. Highs will be in the 20s and lower 30s. We will also deal with strong westerly winds, so bundle up if you have to be outside.
Quiet weather pattern…
There won’t be much of a chance of rain and snow over the next 7 days. Readings will be all over the place.
Medium range trends…
Colder than average weather is expected over the western and central parts of the country. Above normal readings are expected in the southeast and south central United States.
