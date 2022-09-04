Areas of fog overnight, mostly sunny Labor Day

Today, high pressure settled in, bringing more pleasant weather with plenty of sunshine, temperatures in the 70s, and light east-northeast winds. The dew points were in the 50s, making it comfortable to be outside.
It will be mostly clear tonight, with a chance of fog after midnight. Temperatures will fall into the 50s, with our northeastern counties experiencing temperatures in the 40s.
Labor Day begins with fog, but it will quickly dissipate, giving way to mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s and 80s. Monday night is expected to bring more fog, partly cloudy skies, and light and variable winds.
We will wake up Tuesday morning to fog, but it will quickly dissipate, giving way to mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s and 80s.The dew points will be in the 60s, making it feel uncomfortable outside. Tuesday night sees the development of fog once more, which lingers into Wednesday morning before clearing to reveal mostly sunny skies. It will feel uncomfortable outside because the dew points will be in the 60s.
As the week draws to a close, temperatures are expected to start to warm up, with some highs possibly reaching the mid to upper 80s. There will be a lot of sunshine on Thursday and Friday. A cold front approaches the region bringing a slight chance of rain showers Friday night. The following weekend sees a sharp drop in temperatures into the 70s with mostly sunny skies and lower dew points.
-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt