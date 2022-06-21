 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Maximum heat index values around 100.

* WHERE...La Crosse County.

* WHEN...From noon today to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Astronomical Summer starts as you'd expect, HOT

Monday brought temps in the upper 90s which made for a very hot and humid day. Unfortunately for us, the heat and humidity is sticking around for the "longest" day of the year. The bad news is that this starts our slow climb to less daylight through Winter Solstice, but we still have plenty of daylight for the next few months.

Tuesday morning brought a few isolated showers and storms through the northern portions of the Coulee Region and more showers are possible in the evening.

Tuesday will bring another hot and humid day with highs in the low to mid 90s. Just like Monday, drink plenty of fluids, wear necessary sun protection and take frequent breaks if heading outdoors.

Heat Advisories are issued for La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, Allamakee, Crawford and Richland Counties from noon - 7p.m. Tuesday. You can expect heat index values in the 100s so stay cool!

We will see a good mix of clouds and sunshine on Tuesday, but the evening hours will bring a slight chance of showers. Starting as early as 1p.m. we could see some isolated showers or storms. These showers and storms will develop mainly southeast of La Crosse. Rainfall totals will range from 0 to 0.10", but higher totals are possible if we see more storms development.

After those spotty showers, we will see a few clouds into the overnight with lows in the mid 60s.

Sunshine will start our Wednesday with cooler temps in the mid 80s. Sunshine will continue into Thursday with highs once again reaching towards 90°.

Friday brings our next moderate chance of showers that continues into Saturday.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

