Astronomical Winter starts with a Winter Storm bringing heavy snow, possible blizzard conditions and dangerously cold wind chills

Wednesday morning:
The calm before the storm. Wednesday will start out very cold in the negatives for all of the Coulee Region. A high-pressure system that gave us sunshine Tuesday and Tuesday night is moving out of the area as a strong Winter Storm takes place.
Clouds will increase toward an overcast sky with highs only reaching the mid-teens. A few slight chances of snow can't be ruled out into the late morning hours on Wednesday. The heavy snow begins in the afternoon and evening.
Wednesday PM:
Winter Storm Warnings become valid on Wednesday at 3pm through Saturday at 6am for all of the Coulee Region. Heavy snow, dangerous roads, dangerous wind chills, low visibility and possible blizzard conditions are all in the forecast between those times. Blizzard Warnings have been issued west of the Coulee Region in South Central MN.
The heavy snow begins into the late afternoon/early evening Wednesday. Rates could be toward 1" to 2" per hour. Moderate to heavy snow will continue overnight with lows dropping toward 1°. This hefty amount of fluffy snow will be light enough to be tossed by gusty winds Thursday and Friday. Winds will increase with gusts toward 20mph on Wednesday night. Roads will be dangerous with low visibility.
Thursday:
Thursday starts with snow early, but that snow will depart heading into the afternoon.
Snowfall totals for most in the Coulee Region will range from 4"- 9". Usually with a Winter Storm Warning, 6" or more are expected.
While snow may be ending Thursday, this is when winds ramp up. Gusts on Thursday will reach 30-35mph. Winds must be sustained for 30mph with visibility at 1/4 mile or less for 3 hours to qualify for an official blizzard.
With these gusty winds after the snow, we could see a potential blizzard and near white out conditions from blowing snow that is already on the ground. The biggest threat time for this will be Thursday night through Friday.
Along with those increasing winds after the snow, power outages will also be another impact. Highs will only reach the single digits on Thursday. Wind chills will be well below 0.
Friday:
More blowing snow and possible blizzard conditions spill into Friday. Wind chills early will lead to frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 15 minutes. Even if you are out shoveling snow, you will feel these piercing wind chills. Make sure to bundle up and limit time outdoors with these cool temps. Wind gusts could exceed 40mph on Friday. You may also want to secure loose outdoor objects. High profile vehicles traveling will also be impacted.
Highs will barely reach the positive numbers at 2° for you forecast high on Friday. Do not let yourself get stranded! Delay holiday travel if you have to until these Storm Warnings are lifted. Travel is NOT advised between the warning times. If you must travel, please prepare an emergency kit with a flashlight, blankets, food and water. Keep you gas tank at half full and have a fully charged cell phone.
Holiday Weekend and beyond:
Lows in the negatives and highs in the single digits for your holiday weekend. It will still be windy, but winds will be a bit calmer than how they will be on Friday.
There is a slim chance at a few flakes on Christmas night and into early Monday.
Otherwise, we will remain dry into Tuesday next week.