Astronomical Winter starts with a Winter Storm bringing heavy snow, possible blizzard conditions and dangerously cold wind chills

Weather Alert

...High Impact Winter Storm Expected... .A winter storm will impact the region from this afternoon into Saturday. The storm will produce snow this afternoon and continue into Thursday morning. Northwest winds are expected to increase Thursday and continue into Saturday. The strongest winds will occur Thursday night through Friday, with gusts up to 50 mph. This will cause blizzard and whiteout conditions especially west of the Mississippi River. Wind chill values will be from minus 20 to minus 40 from Thursday into the holiday weekend. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and central, southwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact holiday travel. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and cause power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Life-threatening wind chills are expected Thursday through Saturday, dropping as low as 40 below zero Thursday night through Friday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&