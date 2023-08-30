August ends cool, but September brings the heat

After last week's heat and humidity, we're trending much cooler through the middle of our week. Take it in while you can, because it will not last too long.
Wednesday looks calm and cool with sunshine and highs in the upper 70s.
Lows on Wednesday night will be cool in the low 50s.
Sunshine will work its way into Thursday once again with comfy highs in the low 80s.
A big temperature jump is on tap for the region by Friday. Highs will be in the upper 80s. We will still be dry as we kick off Labor Day weekend under a sunny sky.
Highs will go all the way to the 90s through the weekend along with more sunshine.
Those 90s continue through early next week with a slight chance of rain by Tuesday.