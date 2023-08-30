 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

August ends cool, but September brings the heat

  • Updated
  • 0
Holiday and Event Countdown 2019.png

After last week's heat and humidity, we're trending much cooler through the middle of our week. Take it in while you can, because it will not last too long.

Golfing Forecast Tomorrow.png

Wednesday looks calm and cool with sunshine and highs in the upper 70s.

DMA - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR 3km.png

Lows on Wednesday night will be cool in the low 50s.

Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days - New.png

Sunshine will work its way into Thursday once again with comfy highs in the low 80s.

Muggy Meter Warren.png

A big temperature jump is on tap for the region by Friday. Highs will be in the upper 80s. We will still be dry as we kick off Labor Day weekend under a sunny sky.

Highs will go all the way to the 90s through the weekend along with more sunshine.

Those 90s continue through early next week with a slight chance of rain by Tuesday.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Recommended for you