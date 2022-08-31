August rainfall ends near average for La Crosse, but we are still below average for the year

Meteorological Summer Climate Review
While La Crosse saw near average rainfall totals for August, we are still below average for the year.
We saw 2.50" of rain throughout the month of August, which puts us 0.40" below average (2.90").
From June 1st through August 31st, we saw 12.55" and our average hangs at about 13.21", putting us at 0.66" below average.
From the start of the year to August 31st, we've seen 22.78" which is 2.86" below our average that hangs at 25.77".
Temperature wise, we were almost right on average at 72.6° (Average 72.8°).
Forecast
Expect more sunshine heading into Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with winds from the west about 5-10mph.
The only thing to complain about is the increasing humidity heading into Thursday. Wednesday night will be clear with light and variable winds helping lows drop toward 61°.
With higher dewpoints, calm winds and a clear sky, we could see some fog by the time we wake up on Thursday. Fog won't last too long once temperatures warm up and the sun comes out.
You can expect the rest of our Thursday to bring us more sunshine with highs again in the mid to upper 80s as we start Meteorological Fall.
We won't feel like fall the first few days though as Friday even brings highs in the upper 80s with high dewpoint temperatures making it feel sweaty out.
Rain chances return to the forecast on Friday. Showers and storms look to arrive into the afternoon along a cold front. Most rainfall totals don't have more than 1/4" on Friday, but if we see thunderstorms, we could see slightly higher totals. No organized severe weather is expected at this time on Friday.
Saturday will start off with the return of sunshine, but highs much cooler in the upper 70s.
Cooler highs will follow into Sunday near 76° with more sunshine.
More sunshine continues through Labor Day and into Tuesday!